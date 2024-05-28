Bond yields may fall to 6.50% by Q4FY25, says analyst. Here’s what fixed income market investors should do
Indian bond markets got a boost after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) board last week approved the transfer of a whopping ₹2.11 lakh crore dividend to the government for the financial year 2023-2024, which was more than double the market had expected.
Indian government bond yields stayed below the 7% mark on Tuesday as underlying sentiment remained supportive, with analysts expecting a further easing going ahead. The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.9737%, following its previous close of 6.9780%.
