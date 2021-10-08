Mumbai: The 10-year bond yield spiked to 5 basis points to hit an eighteen-month high on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India suspended its government securities acquisition program, which analysts believe is a hawkish step. Government 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.317% -- a level last seen on 17 April 2020, from its previous close of 6.267%. Bond yield and prices move in opposite directions.

In what is being perceived as a tapering signal, the RBI suspended the bond purchase programme, G-Sec Acquisition Program (G-SAP), after ₹2.37 trillion purchases in first half of FY22 and ₹3.1 trillion in FY21.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) kept its policy rates and accommodative stance unchanged but did not announce any new set of liquidity-enhancing measures for the first time since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. It announced greater absorption of liquidity under upcoming variable rate reverse repo operations (VRRRs).

According to Radhika Rao, senior economist, DBS even as the G-SAP programme has been discontinued, it is accompanied by the caveat that volatile movements will attract the central bank’s hand as yield movements are still viewed as ‘a public good’.

“Compared to few of the regional high yielders, India’s recovery from the Delta hit has been stronger, providing the room for the RBI to tolerate higher rates/yields in the coming months as rising oil costs bite. Generic 10-year yield has risen 25 basis points (bps) since mid-2021, while the two-year yield has stopped falling and rising since September, said Rao said.

Indian rupee weakened further past the 75 mark and hit a low of 75.16 a dollar. The home currency ended at 74.99 a dollar , down 0.28% from its previous close.

Aditi Nayar chief economist of Icra Ratings said, "With a status quo on rates amidst a pause in the Gsap programme, we now expect the 10 year G-sec yield to range between 6.25-6.4% in the remainder of this quarter, unless there is a substantial magnitude of OMO purchase in this bucket, and crude oil prices recede under $70/barrel".

Meanwhile, markets gained for second consecutive day on Friday driven by optimism following Reserve Bank of India’s dovish stance. The BSE Sensex was up 381.23 points or 0.64% at 60,059.06.The Nifty gained 104.85 points or 0.59% at 17,895.20.

Gaurav Dua, Head - Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, “The monetary policy developments are positive for bond yields and banking stocks. The status quo on policy rates is in line with expectations. However, RBI was expected to turn a bit hawkish given the strong pick up in the economy, no signs of third wave of pandemic and rising inflationary concerns due to surge in energy prices globally. But the central bank re-iterated its commitment to maintain accommodative monetary policy to support economic growth and expects inflation to moderate in Q3."

The RBI projected consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation at 5.3% for FY22 with risks evenly balanced. The RBI retained the GDP forecast for the current financial year at 9.5% but said that global semiconductor shortages, elevated commodity prices and potential global financial market volatility as downside risks to economic growth. RBI said recovery in aggregate demand gathered pace in August-September.

According to Upasana Chachra and Bani Gambhir, economists, Morgan Stanley, the next step in policy normalization would be narrowing of the policy rate corridor through a reverse repo hike (15 bps) in the December policy review. “The risk to delayed start of a repo rate hike will be contingent on evolving growth conditions and management of covid-19 situation," they said.

