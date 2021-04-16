Bond yields surge after first tranche of G-SAP purchase

“The market was expecting the benchmark yield to come at 5.99% or 6.01%. However, RBI bought it at 6.03%. If RBI had bought it at lower yield, then it would have sent out a signal that RBI wants yields to be kept lower," said the treasury head of a public sector bank. “If they had not done this auction today, then the 10-year benchmark yield would have closed at 6.03-6.04%," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}