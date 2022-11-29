Bond yields tad higher as oil prices recover, GDP data eyed1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 05:17 PM IST
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.2791%, after closing 3 basis points (bps) lower at 7.2736% on Monday.
MUMBAI : Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher on Tuesday as recovery in global crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment while some traders also trimmed holdings ahead of the GDP data due on Wednesday.