MUMBAI : Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher on Tuesday as recovery in global crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment while some traders also trimmed holdings ahead of the GDP data due on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.2791%, after closing 3 basis points (bps) lower at 7.2736% on Monday.

Oil prices rose by over 2% on Tuesday, breaking a four-session losing streak, on hopes that China would relax its COVID-19 controls after protests against the country's zero-COVID strategy.

During the day, most market participants refrained from taking large positions due to Tuesday's state debt sale. Indian states raised a total of ₹12,700 crore ($1.55 billion) through the sale of bonds maturing between five years and 21 years.

"Supply of SDLs (state development loans) has been low so there was strong demand overall from investors for these papers. Yield cut-offs were more or less on expected levels," said Ritesh Bhusari, deputy general manager for treasury at South Indian Bank.

States have raised only about 70% of the notified funds so far this financial year, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

"However, in today’s auction, the 10-year and longer-tenure papers saw comparatively lower demand as I don’t think long-term investors are actively looking to invest at these yields. We may see active buying interest from these investors at the 7.40%-7.50% level," Bhusari added.

Market participants are now awaiting GDP data for further cues on economic growth. The Indian economy likely returned to a more normal 6.2% annual growth rate in July-September after double-digit expansion in the previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

"If the data comes below 6%-6.1%, then we may see some yield reaction and position readjustments. But if it’s above that, then we might not see much movement till the RBI policy," said a dealer at a state-run bank. RBI policy decision is due on Dec 7.