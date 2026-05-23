Why bond yields matter more than most investors realise

The bond yield is arguably the most important financial asset price in the world. In many ways, it is the single most important number in finance.
Whether you are an investor, policymaker, businessman, economist, finance student or simply someone interested in markets, understanding bond yields is essential because they influence everything from borrowing costs to stock market valuations and currency movements.
So, what is it and why is it so important?
Understanding bonds
According to Investopedia, “A bond yield is the return on the capital invested in a bond.”
A bond is essentially a loan provided by investors to the issuer. The yield represents the interest rate investors earn on that loan — effectively the “price” of the bond.
At issuance, the yield is usually equal to the coupon rate. For instance, a bond issued with an 8% coupon initially carries an 8% yield. However, once listed and traded in the market, the yield changes depending on the bond’s market price.