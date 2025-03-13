Mint Market

Bondada Engineering share price falls 10% in 3 days despite promoter increasing stake; details here

Bondada Engineering's share price has dropped 10% over the past three days despite a promoter increasing his stake in the company, which typically signals confidence in its growth and financial health.

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Mar 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Bondada Engineering share price has declined more than 10% in the last three days.(Pixabay)

Bondada Engineering's share price has seen significant losses in the last three days, even though a company promoter raised his stake in the telecom infrastructure firm through an open market transaction.

A promoter's increasing stake in a company is generally seen as a positive for the stock because it indicates the promoter's confidence in the healthy growth prospects of the company and its sound financial health.

On Thursday, March 13, the small-cap stock opened at 376.90 against its previous close of 367.70 and dropped 3.2 per cent to the level of 356. At this price, the stock has lost over 10 per cent in three days, including Thursday.

Bondada promoter raises stake

In an exchange filing on March 13, the company said its promoter Bondada Raghavendra Rao increased his stake in the company to 5,02,50,000 shares, equivalent to 45.76 per cent, by acquiring 8,600 shares through an open market transaction on March 11.

Before the acquisition, he held 5,02,41,400 shares, or 45.75 per cent, in the company.

Since the promoter purchased shares from existing shareholders in the open market rather than the company issuing new shares, the acquisition did not change Bondada Engineering's total voting capital, which remains at 21,96,52,970 divided into 10,98,26,485 shares of 2 each.

Bondada Engineering share price trend

Bondada Engineering share price hit a 52-week high of 753.98 on August 28 after hitting a 52-week low of 142.78 on March 15 last year.

However, it has seen multibagger returns over the last year, surging 125 per cent. On a monthly scale, the stock is up nearly 4 per cent in March after a 31 per cent decline in February and 17 per cent loss in January.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

13 Mar 2025
