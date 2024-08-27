Bondada Engineering shares: Multibagger stock locked at 5% upper circuit, hits 52-week high on order win worth ₹575 cr

  • Bondada Engineering shares have rallied more than 13% in one week and over 23% in one month. The multibagger stock has doubled investors’ money in the past three months as it surged 105%, while the smallcap stock has given staggering returns of more than 827% year-to-date (YTD).

Ankit Gohel
Published27 Aug 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Trade Now
Bondada Engineering shares: Multibagger stock locked at 5% upper circuit, hits 52-week high on order win worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>575 cr
Bondada Engineering shares: Multibagger stock locked at 5% upper circuit, hits 52-week high on order win worth ₹575 cr

Bondada Engineering share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit on Tuesday after the company announced a receipt of an order worth 575.74 crore. Bondada Engineering shares were freezed at a 52-week high of 3,684.45 apiece on BSE.

Bondada Engineering said it has received a Letter of Award from Lumina Clean Energy, Purelight Energy, and VVKR Photovoltaics Energy, the special purpose vehicles formed by Paradigm IT Technologies and Metalcraft Forming Industries.

The letter of award is for the PM - KUSUM Solar projects across various districts in the state of Maharashtra under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.

Also Read | Multibagger GPT Infraprojects share price rises 5%: To raise funds through QIP

The scope of work includes Design, Survey, Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning of grid connected distributed Solar Power Plants.

These plants are for solarization of selected Agri feeders at Substation (SS) level in MSEDCL jurisdiction. The project also includes associated 11 kV line to connect the plant with concerned SS and Remote Monitoring System (RMS) of solar power plants, Bondada Engineering said.

The total contract value for a project is 575.74 crore, it added.

Bondada Engineering share price history

Bondada Engineering is a smallcap multibagger stock that was listed on stock exchanges on August 30, 2023. Bondada Engineering shares have rallied more than 13% in one week and over 23% in one month.

The multibagger stock has doubled investors’ money in the past three months as it surged 105%, while the smallcap stock has given staggering returns of more than 827% year-to-date (YTD).

Also Read | Here are 5 smallcap stocks breaking out on charts now

Bondada Engineering is an EPC services provider which made a stellar stock market debut on August 30, 2023. Bondada Engineering shares were listing at 142.50 apiece on the BSE SME, a strong premium of 90% to the issue price of 75.00 per share.

Bondada Engineering stock price is up by a massive 2,485% from its listing price and 4,812% from its IPO price.

At 9:50 am, Bondada Engineering shares were still locked at 5% upper circuit of 3,684.45 apiece on BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹11,366 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
₹1,079 Cr

2 of 14Read Full Story
Rs 834.68 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹10.20 Cr

4 of 14Read Full Story
5

5 of 14Read Full Story
4-7%

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹7,500 Cr

7 of 14Read Full Story
$170 B

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹13.05 L

9 of 14Read Full Story
$15.5 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
₹220 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
2.07 M bpd

12 of 14Read Full Story
9

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹485 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 09:55 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBondada Engineering shares: Multibagger stock locked at 5% upper circuit, hits 52-week high on order win worth ₹575 cr

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,689.30
10:45 AM | 27 AUG 2024
-36.35 (-0.77%)

Tata Steel

155.30
10:45 AM | 27 AUG 2024
-0.35 (-0.22%)

Ashok Leyland

263.70
10:45 AM | 27 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.4%)

Indian Oil Corporation

172.30
10:45 AM | 27 AUG 2024
-1.15 (-0.66%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Investment Corporation

6,656.70
10:34 AM | 27 AUG 2024
484.9 (7.86%)

Castrol India

284.00
10:35 AM | 27 AUG 2024
20.65 (7.84%)

Kfin Technologies

1,082.00
10:35 AM | 27 AUG 2024
72.8 (7.21%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

144.10
10:35 AM | 27 AUG 2024
8.9 (6.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,059.00992.00
    Chennai
    73,195.00-157.00
    Delhi
    74,203.001,422.00
    Kolkata
    73,483.00131.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue