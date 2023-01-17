Bonds over stocks: The new 60-40 portfolio

Yields are so attractive that some are recommending investors shift from the classic 60-40 portfolio—60% stocks and 40% bonds—a basic, conservative approach that last year delivered its worst returns in decades. BlackRock proposed a different take on the model portfolio in a recent report: Put 35% in stocks and 65% in bonds. That should let investors achieve a 6.5% annual yield at current prices, according to research by the firm.

