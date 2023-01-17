Bonds over stocks: The new 60-40 portfolio
- Money managers are urging clients to buy bonds while yields are high
Investors big and small are betting on bonds, after debt funds in 2022 posted their worst performance on record.
The steep selloff in fixed income means that bonds now pay their highest yields in more than a decade. Fund giants such as BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group say that makes high-quality corporate and mortgage bonds attractive compared with stocks, which stand to extend their losses from last year if the U.S. economy enters recession.
Individual investors are also turning bullish on bonds. Retail clients at brokerage firm Interactive Brokers LLC are trading four times as much in bonds now as they were in August. Cash flowing into corporate-bond mutual and exchange-traded funds hit a roughly two-year high in the week ended Jan. 11, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper.
Yields are so attractive that some are recommending investors shift from the classic 60-40 portfolio—60% stocks and 40% bonds—a basic, conservative approach that last year delivered its worst returns in decades. BlackRock proposed a different take on the model portfolio in a recent report: Put 35% in stocks and 65% in bonds. That should let investors achieve a 6.5% annual yield at current prices, according to research by the firm.
“We’re coming out of a year where we had a negative return in fixed income and a negative return in equities," said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of investment strategy for BlackRock’s iShares exchange-traded funds business. “Looking forward in 2023, it’s more likely that fixed income will give you a positive return than equities."
Jay Guenard, a 62-year-old investor based in Sarasota, Fla., found he had few attractive options as he looked to increase the bond allocation of his equity-heavy portfolio after retiring from the oil-and-gas industry three years ago. Now, he has about one-third of his retirement portfolio in bonds, mostly in short-term Treasury bills that he is rolling over at maturity.
“At first there was really nothing out there. Then over this past year it’s been crazy how much interest rates have rocketed up," said Mr. Guenard. “It’s helped me out."
Bonds are off to a far better start than they were last year. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively in 2022, boosting borrowing costs throughout the economy. Investors dumped bonds that had been issued during the previous decade at lower interest rates. A Bloomberg index of Treasurys, corporate and asset-backed bonds lost 13% last year, according to data from FactSet.
Bond yields rise when their prices fall, however, and the index’s yield has doubled to around 5%—enough that many investment firms are now pushing bond-heavy portfolios.
BlackRock has advertised the unorthodox approach through research reports, podcasts and posts on social-media platform LinkedIn. J.P. Morgan Asset Management has been making a similar push, and the bank’s short-term bond ETF has grown by about 30% over the past 12 months to $24 billion. The fund yields 4.5% after expenses and took in $1.5 billion last month, a record monthly inflow, according to FactSet.
“We’re seeing increased interest recently, and we anticipate that to continue," said the ETF’s manager, James McNerny. “We think the yield of the fund is likely to go over 5%."
Funds that buy investment-grade corporate bonds raked in a net $6.5 billion in seven days ended Wednesday, the largest inflow since they got $8.2 billion in the week ended Jan. 20, 2021. That followed aggregate outflows of about $20 billion in November and December as investors sold so they could realize the unusual bond losses and use them to offset their tax bills.
The new investment calculus assumes that growth will slow this year because the Fed will raise rates to between 5% and 5.5%—from a range between 4.25% to 4.5% now—and keep them there throughout 2023. That would hit corporate earnings and push down stock multiples, extending the equity selloff that began last year, analysts say.
Some on Wall Street are saying the central bank will start cutting rates late this year as inflation eases, keeping the recession shallow and sparking an equity-market rebound. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted the U.S. economy would grow by about 1% this year.
“2023 will be all about growth," said Arvind Narayanan, a corporate-bond portfolio manager at Vanguard. “We think growth will slow…and overall it’s going to be a challenging year."
Bonds should outperform stocks in that environment, but not all debt is attractive at current prices, especially after a recent rally, Mr. Narayanan said. Investors should avoid long-term bonds because their yields are unusually low and the debt of companies with weaker credit ratings because they are more sensitive to economic contractions, he said.
Two-year Treasurys yield 4.22%, compared with 3.5% for the 10-year bond—a condition known as an inverted yield curve that suggests investors are bracing for harder times and interest-rate cuts ahead. One-year bonds of blue-chip banks like Goldman and Wells Fargo & Co. yielded about 5% as of last week.
Yields have risen particularly high in mortgage-backed bonds. The Fed has paused its purchases of the debt and might start selling some of the holdings it accumulated to boost economic activity over the past 13 years.
Sam Dunlap, chief investment officer of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, a $20 billion money manager focusing on mortgage-backed bonds, said his firm is among those advising clients to put a majority of their portfolios in bonds instead of stocks.
Bonds backed by residential mortgage loans can yield 6%-15% depending on their credit rating, he said.
“That’s an equity-like return," he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text