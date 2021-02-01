Bonds tumble on near-record borrowing, focus turns to RBI

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose as much as fifteen basis points to 6.06%, its biggest jump since August, while the rupee declined 0.3% to 73.1450 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a gross borrowing plan of Rs12 trillion ($164 billion). The announced plan for the 12 months starting April was more than the Rs10.6 trillion estimated in a Bloomberg Survey of fifteen analysts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}