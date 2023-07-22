Bonus and dividend next week: Sun Pharma, Tata motors to go ex-dividend, V R Films to go ex-bonus3 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Several corporate actions scheduled for this week include ex-dividend trading for companies like Sun Pharma, Indigo Paints, Indian Oil Corporation, and Tata Motors, and ex-bonus trading for V R Films, Remedium Lifecare, and Maan Aluminium.
