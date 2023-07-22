Several corporate actions are scheduled for this week. Companies like Sun Pharma, Indigo Paints, Indian oil corporation and Tata Motors will trade ex-dividend, while V R Films, Remedium Lifecare and Maan Aluminium will trade ex-bonus.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "Markets edged higher for the fourth successive week and gained nearly a percent. A steady up move in the US markets combined with continued buying across sectors kept the tone positive for most of the week. However, a sharp cut in the IT majors trimmed the gains in the final session.

Eventually, both the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, settled at 19745 and 66,684.20 levels respectively. Meanwhile, the traction continued on the broader front and both midcap and smallcap gained in the range of 0.7% - 1.8%.

We expect higher volatility in the coming week due to the scheduled monthly expiry of July month derivatives contracts. However, the prevailing buoyancy on the global front, especially the US markets, would help in keeping the tone positive.

Nifty has almost tested the new milestone i.e. 20,000 and gained over 7% in the last four weeks, which has pushed the oscillators into the overbought zone. It would be healthy if we see some consolidation now, before making further progress. We expect Nifty to respect the 19,300-19500 zone in case of any

dip while any attempt to surpass the 20,000-20,200 zone may attract profit booking. Meanwhile, participants should focus on more position management and prefer sectors that are showing relatively higher strength. The sharp dip in IT has derailed the momentum and we could see a breather in auto and FMCG too after the phenomenal surge. However, banking, financials, pharma and metal look promising for further up move so traders should align their positions accordingly.

The following are the stocks that have declared bonus in the next week:

Bonus Issue:

Remedium Lifecare 9:5 28-07-2023

Maan Aluminium 1:1 27-07-2023

V R Films 7:1 26-07-2023

Ndr Auto Compon 1:1 24-07-2023

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week:

Dividend Issue:

Tata Motors 100 28-07-2023

TML - D 100 28-07-2023

JTEKT India 50 28-07-2023

Rane Holdings 170 28-07-2023

Flex Foods 5 28-07-2023

Ugar Sugar Work 50 28-07-2023

Mangalam Cement 15 28-07-2023

Sobha 30 28-07-2023

Galaxy Surfacta 40 28-07-2023

Aarti Ind 30 28-07-2023

IOC 30 28-07-2023

Banswara Syntex 60 28-07-2023

Indigo Paints 35 28-07-2023

Godrej Agrovet 95 28-07-2023

Sun Pharma 400 28-07-2023

Smruthi Organic 20 28-07-2023

Zydus Life 600 28-07-2023

Alembic Pharma 400 28-07-2023

Cravatex 15 28-07-2023

Kaycee Ind 60 28-07-2023

Amara Raja Batt 320 28-07-2023

Xchanging Sol 150 28-07-2023

Quick Heal Tech 25 28-07-2023

NESCO 225 28-07-2023

DLF 200 28-07-2023

Nelcast 20 28-07-2023

WPIL 200 28-07-2023

Elgi Equipments 200 28-07-2023

ICRA 400 28-07-2023

ICRA 900 28-07-2023

360 ONE WAM 400 28-07-2023

Union Bank 30 28-07-2023

Arihant Capital 40 28-07-2023

Mukesh Babu Fin 12 28-07-2023

Joindre Capital 12.5 28-07-2023

Equitas Bank 10 28-07-2023

Cosmo First 50 28-07-2023

Kaira Can 120 28-07-2023

GRP 170 28-07-2023

Trans & Electr 15 28-07-2023

Transformers 15 28-07-2023

Mukand 20 28-07-2023

Gandhi Spl Tube 240 28-07-2023

Bengal Tea 10 28-07-2023

Bajaj Electric 200 28-07-2023

TVS Electronics 20 28-07-2023

Info Edge 90 28-07-2023

TCPL Packaging 200 28-07-2023

Voith Paper Fab 70 28-07-2023

Gloster 200 28-07-2023

Adani Ports 250 28-07-2023

IEX 100 28-07-2023

TCI Express 100 28-07-2023

Hero Motocorp 1750 27-07-2023

Automotive Axle 320 27-07-2023

JK Tyre & Ind 100 27-07-2023

Hatsun Agro 600 27-07-2023

Prataap Snacks 20 27-07-2023

UltraTechCement 380 27-07-2023

Punjab Chemical 30 27-07-2023

Deepak Nitrite 375 27-07-2023

Bhagiradh Chem 30 27-07-2023

ASM Tech 40 27-07-2023

Pradeep Metals 10 27-07-2023

Indag Rubber 75 27-07-2023

Ratnamani Metal 600 27-07-2023

Rajratan Global 100 27-07-2023

Dollar Ind 150 27-07-2023

Shree Ajit Pulp 10 27-07-2023

Akzo Nobel 400 27-07-2023

Pidilite Ind 1100 27-07-2023

Goodyear 265 26-07-2023

Assoc Alcohol 10 26-07-2023

Vinyl Chemicals 500 26-07-2023

Vinyl Chemicals 500 26-07-2023

Orient Electric 75 26-07-2023

Cummins 650 26-07-2023

Steelcast 54 26-07-2023

Tube Investment 150 26-07-2023

20 Microns 15 26-07-2023

Simplex Realty 10 26-07-2023

Pearl Green Clu 10 26-07-2023

Gujarat Pipavav 34 26-07-2023

3M India 1000 26-07-2023

Orient Cement 100 25-07-2023

Andhra Petro 15 25-07-2023

Bhansali Eng 100 25-07-2023

Kirloskar Bros 225 25-07-2023

Chola Invest. 35 25-07-2023

Carborundum 200 25-07-2023

KEC Intl 150 25-07-2023

Transport Corp 100 25-07-2023

Paushak Ltd 175 25-07-2023

Standard Ind 5 25-07-2023

Standard Ind 5 25-07-2023

Divgi Torqtrans 67 24-07-2023

R.J. Shah 25 24-07-2023

NOCIL 30 24-07-2023

Lakshmi Machine 985 24-07-2023

Menon Bearings 225 24-07-2023

NAVA 300 24-07-2023

ADC India Comm 40 24-07-2023

Siyaram Silk 200 24-07-2023

PDS 130 24-07-2023

GODREJ AGROVET More Information

DEEPAK NITRITE More Information

MANGALAM CEMENT More Information

TCPL PACKAGING More Information

ORIENT ELECTRIC More Information

PRATAAP SNACKS More Information

BANSWARA SYNTEX More Information

ELGI EQUIPMENTS More Information

MAAN ALUMINIUM More Information

REMEDIUM LIFECARE More Information

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test