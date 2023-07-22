dip while any attempt to surpass the 20,000-20,200 zone may attract profit booking. Meanwhile, participants should focus on more position management and prefer sectors that are showing relatively higher strength. The sharp dip in IT has derailed the momentum and we could see a breather in auto and FMCG too after the phenomenal surge. However, banking, financials, pharma and metal look promising for further up move so traders should align their positions accordingly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}