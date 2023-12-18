Bonus issue: IFL Enterprises shares to trade ex-bonus today
The Board of Directors of IFL Enterprises Ltd has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. 1 equity share of Re 1 each for every 10 existing equity shares of Re 1 each
Bonus issue: Shares of IFL Enterprises Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday (December 18).
