Bonus issue: IFL Enterprises shares to trade ex-bonus today

Bonus issue: Shares of IFL Enterprises Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday (December 18).

The Board of Directors of IFL Enterprises Ltd has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. 1 equity share of Re 1 each for every 10 existing equity shares of Re 1 each.

The company has fixed December 18, 2023, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus equity shares.

The company will trade ex-bonus on Monday.

In a stock exchange filing, IFL Enterprises Ltd said: “In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and vide resolution dated 04th December, 2023 passed by the Board of Directors of the Company, notice is hereby given that the Company has fixed Monday, 18th December 2023 as the "Record Date" to determine the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 01:10 i.e. 01 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held as on the above-mentioned record date."

IFL Enterprises reported a net profit of ₹0.31 crore in the September quarter of this fiscal year 2024, up 28.03% from ₹0.24 crore a year ago period. Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at ₹0.44 crore in the September quarter of FY24, up 29.41% from ₹0.34 crore a year ago period.

Its net sales stood at ₹1.86 crore in the September quarter of FY24, up 6.41% from ₹1.74 crore a year ago period.

IFL Enterprises’ EPS decreased to ₹0.02 in the September quarter of FY24 from ₹0.13 a year ago period.

Shares of IFL Enterprises Ltd closed at ₹2.66 per share, down 5.00% on Friday.

