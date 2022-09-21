Bonus issue to be considered by this infra stock next week; shares surge

“The board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 27th September, 2022 at 10.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC), inter-alia, to consider and approve among other matters the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company," the company informed in an exchange filing on Tuesday. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.