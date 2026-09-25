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Bonus issue record date today: Last chance to buy Aastha Spintex shares as deadline approaches-Check stock performance

Aastha Spintex Limited's shares are under focus ahead of its 1:1 bonus issue record date on September 28. Investors must buy before September 25 to be eligible for the bonus. The company has also secured a 25 crore order for Greige Fabric from JSK Textile LLP.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published25 Sep 2026, 09:03 AM IST
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Aastha Spintex Limited's shares will remain in focus ahead of its 1:1 bonus issue record date (AI image for representational purpose only)
Aastha Spintex Limited's shares will remain in focus ahead of its 1:1 bonus issue record date (AI image for representational purpose only)
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Bonus issue record date alert: Shares of Aastha Spintex Limited are likely to remain in focus during Friday’s trading session ahead of its bonus issue record date. The textile company has announced 1:1 bonus issue for investors.

In a separate development, Aastha Spintex has secured one, long-term, non-cancellable orders for the manufacture and supply of Greige Fabric. Here are all the developments related to the stock.

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Aastha Spintex bonus issue record date: Last chance to buy today

The company has fixed Monday, September 28, as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Which means that they must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the corporate action. It effectively makes Friday, September 25, as the last day to buy the textile stock to qualify for the corporate action, as the Indian stock market will remain shut on Saturday and Sunday.

Notably, Aastha Spintex is the only stock with Monday, September 28, as the record date for any corporate action.

Aastha Spintex bonus issue

The company’s board of directors has announced 1:1 bonus issue. As per the company’s BSE filing, the “bonus entitlement is 1:1 - ie, 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 10/- each.”

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Aastha Spintex business update

The Gujarat-headquartered company has secured an order worth 25 crore for the manufacture and supply of Greige Fabric from JSK Textile LLP.

“Aastha Spintex Limited ("the Company") has secured one, long-term, non-cancellable orders for the manufacture and supply of Greige Fabric,” as per the stock exchange filing released on Thursday.

The aggregate value of the orders is approximately 25 crore which will be executed over a period of two years on an ex-mill basis. The contract is non-cancellable under the terms and the execution will start with an initial 30 MT per contract within the next two months.

“The orders represent the Company’s continued expansion of its existing textile business and its ability to cater to a broader range of customer requirements as part of its normal course of business,” stated the company in its BSE filing released on Thursday.

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Aastha Spintex share price trend

Aastha Spintex share price closed 9.99% lower at 80.82 per share on BSE with an MCap of 356.76 crore. The company scrip dipped to an intraday low of 80.82 per share and an intraday high of 94.56 per share.

Aastha Spintex stock returns

The textile stock has delivered 10.70% return in one month, and 5.23% return in one week. Its share price value has surged close to 1.65% over the last two weeks. Aastha Spintex IPO was listed in July at 4.41% discount.

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