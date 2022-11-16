Bonus paying multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹67 lakh in 6 years2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 12:13 PM IST
- Multibagger stock gave bonus shares in 2:1 ratio in May 2022
Multibagger stock: Shares of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd are one of the bonus paying stocks in 2022. This multibagger penny stock has given bonus shares in May 2022 in 2:1 ratio. For long term investors, this issuance of bonus shares has come as an additional reward as the stock has already risen from around ₹0.56 apiece levels to ₹19 per share levels in near 6 years.