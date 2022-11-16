Multibagger stock: Shares of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd are one of the bonus paying stocks in 2022. This multibagger penny stock has given bonus shares in May 2022 in 2:1 ratio. For long term investors, this issuance of bonus shares has come as an additional reward as the stock has already risen from around ₹0.56 apiece levels to ₹19 per share levels in near 6 years.

Sindhu Trade Links share price history

After ascending to life-time high of ₹55.40 apiece levels on February 2022, this multibagger penny stock has remained under sell off heat leading to over 20 per cent dip in YTD time. Due to this heavy sell off, this penny stock has given zero return in last one year. But, in last five years, this penny stock has risen from around ₹1.20 apiece levels to ₹19 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 1500 per cent return to its positional shareholders. This penny stock had closed at ₹0.56 on 17th February 2017 and from there it has surged to ₹19 apiece levels, delivering around 3300 per cent return to its shareholders.

Sindhu Trade Links bonus share history

However, there is one more catch for long term investors. This penny stock has given bonus shares in last six years as well. This multibagger penny stock traded ex-bonus in May 2022 as its board of directors had announced bonus shares in 2:1 ratio.

Impact on investors

Taking cue fro Sindhu Trade Links share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock at ₹0.56 apiece levels, he or she would have got 1,78,571 Sindhu Trade Links shares. As the company gave 2:1 bonus shares in May 2022, one's shareholding in the company would have surged to 3,57,142 shares without any further investment.

Impact of bonus shares

So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock around six years ago paying ₹0.56 apiece, one's net shares today in teh company had been 3,57,142. As Sindhu Trade Links share price today is ₹19, the absolute value of one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to around ₹67 lakh today.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is a BSE listed stock and its current market capital is ₹2,952 crore. Its current trade volume is 46,433 and around three and half hours of trade is still left on Wednesday session. As mentioned above, Sindhu Trade Link's 52-week high is ₹55.40 while its 52-week low is ₹16.55. So, this multibagger penny stock has rebounded from its 52-week lows.

Sindhu Trade Links Q2 results

In Q2FY23, this multibagger stock reported total comprehensive income at ₹18.97 crore, logging around 190 per cent rise on year-on-year (YoY) basis against total comprehensive income of ₹6.57 crore in Q2FY22.