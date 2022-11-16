Bonus paying multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 67 lakh in 6 years

Sindhu Trade Links share price history

After ascending to life-time high of ₹55.40 apiece levels on February 2022, this multibagger penny stock has remained under sell off heat leading to over 20 per cent dip in YTD time. Due to this heavy sell off, this penny stock has given zero return in last one year. But, in last five years, this penny stock has risen from around ₹1.20 apiece levels to ₹19 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 1500 per cent return to its positional shareholders. This penny stock had closed at ₹0.56 on 17th February 2017 and from there it has surged to ₹19 apiece levels, delivering around 3300 per cent return to its shareholders.