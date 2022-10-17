Lancer Container Lines shares are one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. The small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹1160 crore has delivered 14,500 per cent return in last six and half years as it surged from ₹2.63 apiece (close price on BSE on 13th April 2016) to ₹386.25 apiece last Friday. However, the small-cap multibagger stock is still in uptrend. On Friday deals, this small-cap stock hit fresh life-time high of ₹405 apiece on BSE. Interestingly, the stock has been hitting fresh high for last three trade session. As per the information available on BSE, Lancer Container Lines shares hit fresh high of ₹382 per share on 10th October 2022 and later on on it climbed to fresh high of ₹389.95 apiece on 13th October 2022. So, the small-cap multibagger stock hit life-time high on Monday, Thursday and Friday sessions last week.

The logistics company announced on Friday that it has signed an MoU with a large African Institution which will help Lancer to establish strong presence in African Region in areas like Port Logistics, Container yard, shipping, etc. which would boost profitability of Lancer.

Sharing the development in this regard with stock market exchanges, the small-cap company said, "Lancer has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The African Peace and Security Union , a Pan African organization located in the 54 Countries that are located in the African Continent in the segment of Port Logistics, ICD Port, Warehousing, Shipping, Container Trading, Project Cargo, Container Yard, Freight Forwarding and all related requirements," adding, "The company has recently started a new segment offering services to Africa Hinterland through one of its wholly owned subsidiary name Globepoint Multimodal logistics Pvt Ltd which is rapidly expanding. In the Lancer's East Africa division, the landlocked countries are served in a cost effective and time sensitive manner."

Bonus share history

The multibagger stock has a strong history of giving bonus shares to its loyal long term shareholders. As per the information available on BSE, this small-cap stock has given bonus shares on two occasions in last six years. The small-cap logistics company gave bonus shares in 3:5 ratio in January 2018. Later on in October 2021, it once again announced bonus shares in 2:1 ratio.

Lancer Container Lines share price history

As mentioned above the small-cap multibagger stock has delivered strong return to its shareholders. In last one month, this small-cap logistics stock over 35 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 115 per cent. In last one year, this small-cap stock has delivered around 175 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last 5 years, it has shot up around 2400 per cent. Likewise, in in near six and half years, this multibagger stock has delivered around 14,500 per cent.