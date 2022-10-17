Lancer Container Lines shares are one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. The small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹1160 crore has delivered 14,500 per cent return in last six and half years as it surged from ₹2.63 apiece (close price on BSE on 13th April 2016) to ₹386.25 apiece last Friday. However, the small-cap multibagger stock is still in uptrend. On Friday deals, this small-cap stock hit fresh life-time high of ₹405 apiece on BSE. Interestingly, the stock has been hitting fresh high for last three trade session. As per the information available on BSE, Lancer Container Lines shares hit fresh high of ₹382 per share on 10th October 2022 and later on on it climbed to fresh high of ₹389.95 apiece on 13th October 2022. So, the small-cap multibagger stock hit life-time high on Monday, Thursday and Friday sessions last week.

