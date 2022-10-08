Bonus paying multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹32.64 crore in 20 years1 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 08:53 AM IST
- Bajaj Finance gave bonus shares in 1:1 ratio in September 2016
Bonus shares: Bajaj Finance shares are one of the bonus paying stocks on Dalal Street. The financial company of the Bajaj Group has given bonus shares in 1:1 ratio in September 2016. In post-Covid rally, Bajaj Finance share price has given stellar upside move, entering the list of multibagger stocks in India. From may 2020 to till date, Bajaj Finance share price has ascended from around ₹1950 to ₹7,344 apiece levels, logging around 275 per cent return in these near two years time. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rally.