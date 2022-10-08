Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Bonus paying multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 32.64 crore in 20 years

Bonus paying multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 32.64 crore in 20 years

Bajaj Finance share price has appreciated from 4.50 to 7,344 apiece levels in last two decades time.
1 min read . 08:53 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Bajaj Finance gave bonus shares in 1:1 ratio in September 2016

Bonus shares: Bajaj Finance shares are one of the bonus paying stocks on Dalal Street. The financial company of the Bajaj Group has given bonus shares in 1:1 ratio in September 2016. In post-Covid rally, Bajaj Finance share price has given stellar upside move, entering the list of multibagger stocks in India. From may 2020 to till date, Bajaj Finance share price has ascended from around 1950 to 7,344 apiece levels, logging around 275 per cent return in these near two years time. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rally.

Bajaj Finance share price history

In last one year, Bajaj Finance shares have remained under base building mode delivering zero return to its shareholders. However, it is one of those Indian stocks that have given whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid stock market rebound. Despite giving zero return in last one year, it is one of the multibagger stocks in India as it has delivered around 275 per cent return to its shareholders in last two years. In last 10 years, this financial stock has risen from around 120 to 7344 apiece levels, delivering 6,000 per cent return to its long term positional investors. Likewise, in last twenty years, Bajaj Finance share price has ascended from around 4.50 apiece to 7344 per share levels, logging near 1,63,100 per cent return to its long term shareholders.

Bonus share impact

If an investor had invested 1 lakh in Bajaj Finance shares around 20 years ago, it would have got 22,222 company shares. But, due to 1:1 bonus shares, this shareholding would have doubled to 44,444 without any further investment.

1 lakh turns to 32.7 crore in 20 years

As Bajaj Finance share price today is 7,344 per share, the absolute value of one's 1 lakh today would have grown to 32.64 crore ( 7344 x 44,444).

