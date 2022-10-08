Bonus paying multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 32.64 crore in 20 years

Bajaj Finance share price history

In last one year, Bajaj Finance shares have remained under base building mode delivering zero return to its shareholders. However, it is one of those Indian stocks that have given whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid stock market rebound. Despite giving zero return in last one year, it is one of the multibagger stocks in India as it has delivered around 275 per cent return to its shareholders in last two years. In last 10 years, this financial stock has risen from around ₹120 to ₹7344 apiece levels, delivering 6,000 per cent return to its long term positional investors. Likewise, in last twenty years, Bajaj Finance share price has ascended from around ₹4.50 apiece to ₹7344 per share levels, logging near 1,63,100 per cent return to its long term shareholders.