Bonus share: 105% returns in 6 months, record date 12 Oct 2026 - Do you own? Check ratio

Bonus share alert: Shares of JOJO Limited are likely to remain in focus next week ahead of the company’s upcoming bonus issue record date. The film production, distribution and exhibition firm has fixed Monday as the record date for the corporate action.

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For investors who closely track corporate actions, like dividend, bonus issue, stock split, etc, here are all the details about the next week’s sole bonus issue corporate action.

JOJO bonus issue ratio The company’s board of directors approved issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. It means that every shareholder will receive one bonus equity share with a face value of ₹5 each for every equity share (with face value of ₹5) held by them.

JOJO bonus issue record date The board has fixed Monday, October 12, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means that investors must own the stock before record date to secure eligibility for the corporate action.

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JOJO share price trend The stock closed 1.33% higher at ₹228 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,161.92 crore on Friday, October 9. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹228 per share and an intraday low of ₹225.05 per share.

JOJO share price history The stock hit its 52-week high level of ₹235.10 apiece on 21 September, 2026. It dipped to its 52-week low of ₹72.00 per share on OCtober 9, 2025. The stock has delivered 106% return in six months, 162% return in one year, and 206% return in two years.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹1.09 crore in Q1FY27 against ₹1.16 crore reported in the March quarter of financial year 2025-26. Its net revenue declined sequentially to ₹4.16 crore in Q1FY27 against ₹12.27 crore reported in the March quarter. JOJO Limited’s earnings per share stood at ₹0.32 in the June quarter of FY27 against ₹0.46 in Q4FY26.

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