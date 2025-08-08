Bonus share 2025: Is Nestle India share price really down 50%? Explained

Nestle India share price: Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker Nestle India opened at ₹1,122 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Friday, August 8, as against its last closing price of ₹2,234.60, signalling a 49.7% downtick over the last close. But is the stock down by a whopping 50%?

Well, the answer is no. Today, August 8, is the record date for the 1:1 bonus share issue announced by Nestle India. This means that investors who held one share of the company of ₹1 are entitled to one more share of ₹1. The total number of shares in the market doubles, but the price per share is adjusted downward, keeping the overall value of the investment the same.

So, the 50% drop is not actually a loss in value — it's just a mathematical price adjustment due to the bonus.

For instance, if you held 100 shares at a price of ₹100 before the bonus issue, your investment value would be ₹10,000. Now, after the bonus share allotment in a 1:1 ratio, the shares would double to ₹200, but the price would be slashed by half to ₹50, keeping the total value at ₹10,000.

So, there is no actual gain or loss — just a change in the number of shares and price per share. After the record date, the original company’s share price adjusts downward to reflect the impact of the bonus issue.

Considering the adjusted price on NSE of ₹1117.30 apiece, Nestle India share price is down less than 1% today. As of 10.05 am, Nestle India stock traded at ₹1107.40, down 0.9%, following the bonus share record date.

Nestle India Q1 Results Last month, the large-cap FMCG company also posted its Q1 results. Nestle India witnessed a 13.4% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹646.59 crore for the June 2025 quarter, mainly impacted by high commodity prices.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹746.6 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Nestle India, which owns popular brands such as Maggi, NESCAFE and KitKat.

Its revenue from the sale of products increased 5.86% to ₹5,073.96 crore in the April-June quarter. It was ₹4,792.97 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

"The quarter was impacted by elevated consumption prices across the commodity portfolio. In addition, we witnessed higher operations costs as a result of significant expansion in manufacturing in the last seven to eight months," Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said.

Disclaimer: This story is only for educational purposes. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.