Bonus share alert! After 677% return in 1 year, multibagger stock declares issue; Do you own? Ratio, record date update

Multibagger non banking financial services (NBFC), Indus Finance Limited, share price ended with 5.26% weekly loss, weeks after the announcement of quarterly results and bonus share update. Despite the weekly decline, Indus Finance share price has rallied 144% in three months and around 390% return in six months.

As the multibagger stock has announced bonus share issuance, here are all the details about the corporate action.

Indus Finance bonus The company’s board of directors considered and recommended a proposal for issue of bonus shares. The board approved and recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio 5:9. Which means shareholders will get five new fully paid-up equity shares (of face value ₹10 each) for every nine existing fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each held by them.

“The Board approved, and recommended to the members for their approval, the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 5:9, i.e. 5 (Five) new fully paid-up equity share(s) of ₹[10]/- each for every 9 (Nine) existing fully paid-up equity shares of ₹[10]/- each held by the members,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

Indus Finance bonus share record date The board is yet to announce a record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus share. Investors who will own the stock before the record date will be eligible for the corporate action.

Indus Finance share price trend The stock closed 1.99% lower at ₹366.85 per share on Tuesday with a market capitalisation of ₹339.64 crore on Friday, October 23. The stock has declined 5.26% over the last week. Its share price value has 20.87% in one week, 144.32% in three months, 390% in six months, and around 630% in 2026 so far.