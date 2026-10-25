Bonus share alert! After 677% return in 1 year, multibagger stock declares issue; Do you own? Ratio, record date update

Indus Finance recommended issuing five bonus shares for every nine shares held, subject to shareholder approval. The company has yet to announce a record date. Its stock fell 5.26% over the week but gained 144% in three months and about 390% in six months.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published25 Oct 2026, 01:47 PM IST
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Multibagger NBFC stock has announced bonus shares, check record date ( AI image for representational purpose)
Multibagger NBFC stock has announced bonus shares, check record date ( AI image for representational purpose)

Multibagger non banking financial services (NBFC), Indus Finance Limited, share price ended with 5.26% weekly loss, weeks after the announcement of quarterly results and bonus share update. Despite the weekly decline, Indus Finance share price has rallied 144% in three months and around 390% return in six months.

As the multibagger stock has announced bonus share issuance, here are all the details about the corporate action.

Indus Finance bonus

The company’s board of directors considered and recommended a proposal for issue of bonus shares. The board approved and recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio 5:9. Which means shareholders will get five new fully paid-up equity shares (of face value 10 each) for every nine existing fully paid-up equity shares of 10 each held by them.

“The Board approved, and recommended to the members for their approval, the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 5:9, i.e. 5 (Five) new fully paid-up equity share(s) of [10]/- each for every 9 (Nine) existing fully paid-up equity shares of [10]/- each held by the members,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

Indus Finance bonus share record date

The board is yet to announce a record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus share. Investors who will own the stock before the record date will be eligible for the corporate action.

Indus Finance share price trend

The stock closed 1.99% lower at 366.85 per share on Tuesday with a market capitalisation of 339.64 crore on Friday, October 23. The stock has declined 5.26% over the last week. Its share price value has 20.87% in one week, 144.32% in three months, 390% in six months, and around 630% in 2026 so far.

Over the last one year, the stock has rallied nearly 677.88%. It has delivered 1,550.99% return in two years and around 1,925.68% in three years.

Multibagger StockBonus SharesNBFC StocksBonus
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