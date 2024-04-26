Bonus Share: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Board approves bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1: Share price scales highs
Bonus Share: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Board approved bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 . The Motilal Oswal Share price gained more than 8% post the announcement on Friday to scale 52-week highs. The share price however closed with gains of more than 5%.
