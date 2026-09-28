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Bonus share record date alert: Check company name, stock performance, issue ratio and other details

Bonus share record date alert: The stock rally came in as Monday, 28 September, marks as the record date for company's bonus issue. The textile company has announced 1:1 bonus issue for investors on 16 September

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated28 Sep 2026, 10:10 AM IST
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Bonus share record date alert: The company’s board of directors had approved a 1:1 bonus issue.
Bonus share record date alert: The company’s board of directors had approved a 1:1 bonus issue.
AI Quick Read

Bonus issue record date: Aastha Spintex share price jumped over 7% on NSE in Monday's trading session despite stock market crash. The stock opened at 37 per share today, as compared to previous close of 36.37 on Friday and surged to hit an intraday high of 39.21.

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The stock rally came in as Monday, 28 September, marks as the record date for company's bonus issue. The textile company has announced 1:1 bonus issue for investors on 16 September

Aastha Spintex bonus issue details

The company had set Monday, September 28, as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible to receive the payout.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises shares drop 2% after Adani group entities swap 86 lakh shares

The company’s board of directors had approved a 1:1 bonus issue. According to its BSE filing, eligible shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share with a face value of 10 for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of 10 held.

This means shareholders holding the company’s shares as of the record date will be entitled to one bonus share for every one share held. To qualify, investors needed to have the shares in their demat accounts by the end of trading on Friday.

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Investors purchasing the company’s shares today will not be eligible to receive the bonus shares.

This marks the company’s first announcement of a bonus share issue, coming within just three months of its stock market debut.

Aastha Spintex’s mainboard IPO was valued at 170 crore and comprised entirely of a fresh issue of shares. Aastha Spintex shares made a weak debut, listing 4.4% below their issue price of 136 per share.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty fall in Monday trade - Top 3 factors behind plunge

Aastha Spintex share price performance

Aastha Spintex shares have shown mixed performance across different time frames. The stock has gained 4.07% over the past week, indicating some recovery in the near term. However, it has declined 2.99% over the past month, while the stock remains down 43.41% year-to-date (YTD) or since listing.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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