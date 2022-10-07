Bonus shares 2 times: 1 lakh turns to 8.90 crore in 20 years. Do you own?

Praj Industries shares have given stellar return to its shareholders in stock market rebound during post-Covid rally. In last two years, this engineering stock has surged from around ₹60 apiece levels to ₹445.40 per share levels, giving 650 per cent return to its positional investors. However, for a long term investor, its income is not limited to appreciation in stock as Praj Industries has given bonus shares on two occasions in last 20 years. As per Praj Industries bonus share history, this multibagger engineering stock has given bonus shares to its shareholders in August 2005 and July 2007. On both occasions, it has issued bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.

