Bonus shares 2022: While trading ex-bonus stock today, shares of 7NR Retail Ltd hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday deals. 7NR Retail share price today opened with an upside gap and hit upper circuit within few minutes of early morning deals. The small-cap stock has hit upper circuit on second day in row as it hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Friday deals as well. In fact, this small-cap bonus paying stock has become circuit to circuit stock after the declaration of record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares. The company has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:5 that means one full paid up capital for holding 5 equity shares of the company on record date.

