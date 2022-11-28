Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Bonus shares 2022: Small-cap stock hits upper circuit as stock trades ex-bonus today

Bonus shares 2022: Small-cap stock hits upper circuit as stock trades ex-bonus today

3 min read . 01:59 PM ISTAsit Manohar
Bonus shares 2022: BSE listed stock has been hitting upper circuit for last two straight sessions.

  • Bonus shares 2022: Prior to declaration of1:5 bonus share issues, the small-cap stock has traded ex-split for 1:10 stock subdivision in March 2022

Bonus shares 2022: While trading ex-bonus stock today, shares of 7NR Retail Ltd hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday deals. 7NR Retail share price today opened with an upside gap and hit upper circuit within few minutes of early morning deals. The small-cap stock has hit upper circuit on second day in row as it hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Friday deals as well. In fact, this small-cap bonus paying stock has become circuit to circuit stock after the declaration of record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares. The company has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:5 that means one full paid up capital for holding 5 equity shares of the company on record date.

Informing stock market exchanges about bonus share record date, 7NR Retail Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Board of Directors has fixed Monday, 28th November, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 5 (Five) existing equity shares of Re. 1/- each."

Prior to declaration of1:5 bonus share issues, the small-cap stock has traded ex-split for 1:10 stock subdivision in March 2022. The small-cap stock traded ex-rights stock in August 2022 as well.

7NR Retail Ltd is a BSE listed company with a market cap of 24 crore only. Its current trade volume is 25.64 lakh and around one and half hour trade is still left on Monday session. Its 52-week high is 1.90 apiece whereas its 52-week low is 0.81 apiece. Book value per share of the company is 1.21.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
