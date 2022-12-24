Bonus shares 2022: These 2 multibagger stocks to trade ex-bonus next week3 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 02:05 PM IST
- Bonus shares 2022: Small-cap stocks have given up to 600 per cent YTD return to its shareholders
Bonus shares 2022: Shares of Naysaa Securities and Advait Infratech are one of those multibagger stocks that have given whopping return to its shareholders in recent times. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Advait Infratech share price has ascended to the tune of 400 per cent whereas Naysaa Securities share price has appreciated over 600 per cent in YTD time. These two multibagger stocks will be in focus next week as they are going to trade ex-bonus next week.
