Bonus shares 2022: Shares of Naysaa Securities and Advait Infratech are one of those multibagger stocks that have given whopping return to its shareholders in recent times. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Advait Infratech share price has ascended to the tune of 400 per cent whereas Naysaa Securities share price has appreciated over 600 per cent in YTD time. These two multibagger stocks will be in focus next week as they are going to trade ex-bonus next week.

Here we list out full details in regard to issuance of bonus shares by these two multibagger stocks:

1] Advait Infratech: The multibagger stock is going to trade ex-bonus on 28th December 2022 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The board of directors of the small-cap company has fixed 28th December 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The small-cap company has already declared issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio that means one bonus shares will be issued to the eligible shareholders for holding one share of the company.

Informing Indian exchanges about issuance of bonus shares, the small-cap company said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that Wednesday, 28th December, 2022 has been fixed as the Revised Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement/ eligibility of Shareholders (Members) to receive the Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Shares for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each held by the member."

2] Naysaa Securities: The board of directors of this microcap stock has fixed 31st December 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The bonus shares will be issued on ex-basis that means that multibagger stock will trade ex-bonus on 30th December 2022. The board of directors of the micro-cap company has approved and declared issuance of bonus shares in 15:10 ratio that means 15 bonus shares for holding 10 shares of the company on record date.

Informing Indian bourses about issuance of bonus shares, Naysaa Securities said, "Members of the Company have approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 15 (Fifteen) Bonus Equity Share of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each, for every 10 (Ten) fully paid-up Equity Share of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each, existing Equity Share held by the Members and that the Bonus Shares so distributed shall, for all purpose, be treated as an increase in the paid-up capital of the Company."

"We further wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved and fixed 31st December, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose deciding the Members who shall be eligible to the allotment of the Bonus Shares as per ratio mentioned above by capitalization of such as may be required, from the Securities Premium Account, Free Reserves or any other permitted reserves/surplus of the Company for the purpose of issue of Bonus Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each, credited as fully paid-up to the holders of the Equity Shares of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members on the Record Date of 31% December, 2022," the microcap company said in its exchange communication.