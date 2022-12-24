Bonus shares 2022: These 2 multibagger stocks to trade ex-bonus next week

"We further wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved and fixed 31st December, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose deciding the Members who shall be eligible to the allotment of the Bonus Shares as per ratio mentioned above by capitalization of such as may be required, from the Securities Premium Account, Free Reserves or any other permitted reserves/surplus of the Company for the purpose of issue of Bonus Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each, credited as fully paid-up to the holders of the Equity Shares of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members on the Record Date of 31% December, 2022," the microcap company said in its exchange communication.