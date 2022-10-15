Bonus shares 2022: A long term stock market investors don't just earn from appreciation in share price of its portfolio stocks. In fact, they earn from various other means like dividend, bonus shares, buyback of shares, rights issue, etc. For such long term investors, there is a piece of stock market news that may attract their attention. Shares of U H Zaveri, Regency Fincorp and Atam Valves are going to trade ex-bonus next week.

Here we list out full details in regard to these bonus shares next week:

1] U H Zaveri: The board of directors of the small-cap stock has fixed 19th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. These bonus shares will issued on ex-basis and the stock will trade ex-bonus on 19th October 2022. This means teh stock will trade ex-bonus on its record date. The company has already announced bonus shares in the ratio of 2:3 that means two bonus shares for every three stocks held by shareholders on record date for bonus shares.

The company has already informed stock market exchanges in regard to bonus shares record date citing, "We wish to inform you that the company has fixed Wednesday, October 19, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of Bonus Issue of the equity shares of the company for face value of Rs.10 /- each subject to In Principal approval letter of BSE Limited."

2] Regency Fincorp: The BSE listed micro-cap stock has announced bonus shares record date on 21st October 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, the stock will trade ex-bonus on 21st October i.e. on Friday next week. The company board has already declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, which means one bonus share will be issued for every share held on record date of bonus shares.

The small-cap company informed exchanges in regard to record date for bonus shares citing, "We hereby inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., Monday, 10th October, 2022 has fixed Friday, 21st October, 2022 as Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the Members for allotment of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. One (1) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for every One (1) Existing Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held."

3] Atam Valves: The small-cap company has recently revised its record date for issuance of bonus shares. The company has now fixed record date for bonus shares on 24th October 2022 on ex-date basis. This means the small-cap stock will trade ex-bonus on 21st October 2022 i.e. on Friday next week. The company has already declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.

Informing about the revision in record date for issuance of bonus shares, Atam Valves Ltd said, "This is to inform you that Company has revised the Record Date to Monday, October 24, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. issue of 1 (One) equity share for every existing 1 (One) equity shares held of Rs. 10/- each as on the above -mentioned record date). Accordingly, the revised record date is on Monday, October 24, 2022, which is in compliance with the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015."

Out of these three stocks that are going to trade ex-bonus next week, two are multibagger stocks and those two multibagger stocks are U H Zaveri and Atam Valves. On Friday session, all these three bonus shares have hit upper circuit.