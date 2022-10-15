Bonus shares 2022: These 3 stocks to trade ex-bonus next week. Details here

Informing about the revision in record date for issuance of bonus shares, Atam Valves Ltd said, "This is to inform you that Company has revised the Record Date to Monday, October 24, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. issue of 1 (One) equity share for every existing 1 (One) equity shares held of Rs. 10/- each as on the above -mentioned record date). Accordingly, the revised record date is on Monday, October 24, 2022, which is in compliance with the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015."