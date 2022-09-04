Bonus shares 2022: In the month of August 2022, Indian stock market remained highly volatile on the back of various domestic and international triggers. In house RBI policy; FED commentaries, geopolitical issues and Covid situation of China were the major elicits which kept the markets moving. During the process; Nifty 50 index almost retested the 18,000 mark during the first half of the month and then nosedived to 17,200 mark and ultimately closed the month near 17,800 with gains of around 3 per cent. However, the month gone by would be remembered for the developments related to bonus share and dividends as well. This trend is expected to continue in September 2022 as well as 8 stocks are going to trade ex-dividend on 5th September 2022 it self.

Here we list out 4 stocks that are going to trade ex-bonus this week:

1] Pavna Industries: The board of directors of directors of this small-cap company has approved and declared 1:1 bonus shares for its shareholders. The company board has also fixed bonus shares record date on 6th September 2022 that means Pavna Industries Ltd shares will trade ex-bonus on 5th September 2022.

2] GAIL India: The Maharatna company has approved and declared bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. The state-owned company has also fixed bonus shares record date on 7th September 2022, which means GAIL shares are going to trade ex-bonus on 6th September 2022 i.e. on Tuesday this week. In August 2022, GAIL shared had traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹1 final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

3] Escorp Asset Management: The board of directors of this asset management company has approved and declared two bonus shares for each three shares held by its shareholders. This means the company has announced bonus shares in 2:3 ratio. The company board has also fixed bonus shares record date on 7th September 2022 that means the AMC stock will trade ex-bonus on 6th September 2022.

4] Jyoti Resins: Shares of this chemical stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. It has delivered more than 250 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time. The board of directors of the company has approved and declared 2 bonus shares for each stock held by its shareholders that means the bonus shares have been declared in 2:1 ratio. The chemical company has fixed bonus shares record date on 9th September 2022 that means the multibagger chemical stock will trade ex-bonus on 8th September 2022 i.e. on Thursday this week.

Bonus shares are additional shares a company gives free to its existing shareholders based on the number of shares they hold. Unlike dividends, there is no cashflow in bonus share issue as the company pays from its reserves or from its income.