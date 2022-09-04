Bonus shares 2022: These 4 stocks to trade ex-bonus this week

Bonus shares 2022: In the month of August 2022, Indian stock market remained highly volatile on the back of various domestic and international triggers. In house RBI policy; FED commentaries, geopolitical issues and Covid situation of China were the major elicits which kept the markets moving. During the process; Nifty 50 index almost retested the 18,000 mark during the first half of the month and then nosedived to 17,200 mark and ultimately closed the month near 17,800 with gains of around 3 per cent. However, the month gone by would be remembered for the developments related to bonus share and dividends as well. This trend is expected to continue in September 2022 as well as 8 stocks are going to trade ex-dividend on 5th September 2022 it self.

