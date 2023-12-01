Bonus shares 2023: Alphalogic Industries to trade ex-bonus today in 1:1 ratio

Bonus shares 2023: Shares of Alphalogic Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Friday as its Bonus Issue is scheduled for the day. The company will issue Bonus Share in the ratio of 1:1 which means 1 equity share of ₹10 each for every 1 equity share held to its eligible shareholders.

The board of directors of Alphalogic Industries Ltd at its meeting held on October 18, 2023 had recommended the Bonus Issue. The record date to determine entitlement of eligibility of shareholders for Bonus Issue was 24 November, 2023.

Alphalogic Industries bonus share details

Earlier record date for bonus shares was fixed on 24th November 2023 but later on board of directors of the company revised bonus share record date to 1st December 2023.

Alphalogic Industries informed Indian stock market exchanges about revised record date to finalise list of eligible shareholders citing, “We would like to inform you that the company is yet to receive the In principle approval for Bonus Issue and due to technical issue, the company has decided to revise the record date. The revise record date to determine entitlement of eligibility of shareholders for Bonus Shares shall be Friday, 01st December, 2023."

Shares of Alphalogic Industries Ltd closed at ₹355.30, down 5.00% on Thursday.

Alphalogic Industries shares made a debut on the BSE SME exchange on July 14 this year. The stock was listed at ₹96 per share.

In July, the company had raised funds through an IPO (Initial Public Offering). Its IPO was entirely a fresh issue of up to 13.41 lakh equity shares, aggregating up to ₹12.88 crore.

M/S. Alphalogic Techsys Ltd is the promoter of Alphalogic Industries Ltd. After the IPO, the promoter shareholding fell to 73.67% from 100%.

For the fiscal year 2023, the company’s had reported a net profit of ₹2.19 crore and a total revenue of ₹18.23 crore.

Industrial and institutional storage systems are the focus of the company's design, production, supply, and installation activities. It makes cantilever racks, lockers, heavy duty storage racks, metal pallets & crates, library stacks, mezzanine floors, book cases, book trolleys, book supports and other storage solutions for compactors.

In September, Alphalogic Industries Ltd had informed the exchange that it received an order worth ₹14.33 lakh for the design, manufacture, supply and installation of MS Pallets from Rawmart Material Solutions Private Limited.

Earlier, the company had also received an order worth ₹11.44 lakh for the design, manufacture, supply and installation of MS Deck Pallet from Mapro Foods Private Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.