Bonus shares 2023: Alphalogic Industries to trade ex-bonus today in 1:1 ratio
Bonus shares 2023: Board of directors of the company has fixed 1st December 2023 as record date for finalisation of eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares
Bonus shares 2023: Shares of Alphalogic Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Friday as its Bonus Issue is scheduled for the day. The company will issue Bonus Share in the ratio of 1:1 which means 1 equity share of ₹10 each for every 1 equity share held to its eligible shareholders.
