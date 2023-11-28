Integra Essentia board declares bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. Details here
Bonus shares 2023: Record date for finalising eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares will be informed later, Integra Essentia said in exchange filing
Bonus shares 2023: Shares of Integra Essentia Ltd will be in focus today as board of directors of the company has considered and approved bonus share proposal in its meeting held on Monday. Integra Essentia Ltd board gave its approval for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, which means one bonus share for each stock held by the eligible shareholders of the company. The company board also approved ₹100 crore fund raise proposal via issuance of fresh shares.
