Integra Essentia board declares bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. Details here

Bonus shares 2023: Shares of Integra Essentia Ltd will be in focus today as board of directors of the company has considered and approved bonus share proposal in its meeting held on Monday. Integra Essentia Ltd board gave its approval for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, which means one bonus share for each stock held by the eligible shareholders of the company. The company board also approved ₹100 crore fund raise proposal via issuance of fresh shares.

Integra Essential bonus shares 2023

The small-cap company informed Indian stock market exchanges about issuance of bonus shares citing, "In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia considered and approved issuance of Bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1 : 1 i.e. 01 (One) equity share of Rs. 1/- each for every 1 (One) equity shares of Rs. 1/- each held by the eligible shareholders of the Company as on record date, subject to shareholders and other statutory approvals."

"Record Date to determine the eligible shareholders shall be decided and will be intimated to exchange separately," Integra Essentia added in its stock market exchange filing.

Fund raise via fresh issues

The small-cap company also declared fund raise via fresh issues citing, "The board of directors of the company considered and approved to accelerate the growth further, issuance and allotment of securities to raise funds for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 100 Crore (Rupees One Hundred Crore), by way of a Preferential Allotment, QIP’s, ADR, GDR, FCCB or any other method or combination thereof including series of Right Issue(s), each tranche not exceeding Rs. 50 Crore (Rs. Fifty Crores Only), on such terms (to be decided by the Board or a duly constituted committee of the Board at a later date) as are in accordance with applicable law, including Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and other applicable regulations, guidelines etc. as amended up to date."

