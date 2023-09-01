Multibagger stock Gensol Engineering to issue bonus shares after 3100% rally in two years1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Gensol Engineering is going to issue bonus shares on 5th September 2023
Bonus shares 2023: Gensol Engineering shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹2,346 crore has doubled shareholders' money in last six month as it has delivered to the tune of 110 per cent return to its shareholders. However, there is one more piece of stock market news for shareholders of this stock. The company has informed Indian stock market exchanges that it is going to issue proposal for bonus shares in its upcoming board meeting scheduled on 5th September 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started