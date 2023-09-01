Bonus shares 2023: Multibagger stock Kama Holdings that has surged 300% in three years may declare bonus issues today1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Bonus shares 2023: Multibagger stock has set board meeting on 1st September 2023 to consider and approve bonus shares
Bonus shares 2023: Shares of Kama Holdings will be in focus today as its board of directors are going to consider and approve issuance of bonus shares. The BSE listed stock with a market cap of ₹9,436 crore has informed Indian exchange about the proposal for bonus shares. The company board is going to consider this proposal in its board meeting scheduled on Friday, 1st September 2023 i.e. today.
