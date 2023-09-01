Bonus shares 2023: Shares of Kama Holdings will be in focus today as its board of directors are going to consider and approve issuance of bonus shares. The BSE listed stock with a market cap of ₹9,436 crore has informed Indian exchange about the proposal for bonus shares. The company board is going to consider this proposal in its board meeting scheduled on Friday, 1st September 2023 i.e. today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kama Holdings Ltd informed about issuance of bonus shares citing, "In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Friday, 01.09.2023 to consider issuance of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company."

Kama Holdings share price history As mentioned above, Kama Holdings shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. In post-Covid rebound, this BSE listed stock made its bottom around ₹3,480 apiece levels at the end of March 2020. Since then, it has ascended to ₹14,703 apiece levels, delivering more than 300 per cent return to its shareholders, who have been holding the stock since then. In last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹12,345 apiece levels to ₹14,703 apiece levels, giving around 20 per cent return to its positional long term investors. In last one year, this multibagger BSE listed stock has given over 12 per cent return to its positional investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As told earlier, this multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. The BSE listed stock ended on Thursday with a market cap of ₹9,436 crore whereas its trade volume after Thursday session was at 2,126 only. This means, the multibagger stock is a low float stock and it can move either ways on small trigger.