Bonus shares 2023: Lancor Holdings shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. This small-cap stock with a market cap of near ₹232 crore has given whopping return in post-Covid rally. In last three years, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from around ₹2.40 apiece to ₹57.24 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 2,300 per cent to is positional shareholders.

This multibagger stock will be in focus today as the stock is going to trade ex-bonus today. The board of directors of this small-cap company has fixed 18th August 2023 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The stock bonus shares will be distributed on ex-basis. So, the stock will be trading ex-bonus today for issuance of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. So, an eligible shareholder of the small-cap company will be awarded one bonus share for every two shares held on the record date.

Lancor Holdings bonus shares

Multibagger stock informed Indian bourses about issuance of bonus shares citing, "In pursuance to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 14th July, 2023 has recommended issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company in the proportion of 1:2 i.e. 1 (one) equity share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each for every 2 (two) existing equity share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid up held as on the record date, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing AGM."

Lancor Holdings bonus share record date

On record date for bonus shares, the small-cap stock informed, “In continuation to the earlier intimation/ announcement made by the Company in terms of Regulation 29 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, on 7th July, 2023 and 14th July, 2023 respectively, please be informed Board of Directors of the Company has revised the record date for the purpose of issue of Bonus shares from Thursday 17th August , 2023 (as fixed by Board on its meeting dated 14th July, 2023) to 18th August, 2023, Friday (The Record date) through resolution passed by circulation on today i.e. 17th July, 2023."