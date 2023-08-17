Bonus shares 2023: Multibagger stock that has surged 2300% in three years to trade ex-bonus today1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Multibagger stock has risen from ₹2.40 to ₹57.24 apiece levels in last three years
Bonus shares 2023: Lancor Holdings shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. This small-cap stock with a market cap of near ₹232 crore has given whopping return in post-Covid rally. In last three years, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from around ₹2.40 apiece to ₹57.24 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 2,300 per cent to is positional shareholders.
