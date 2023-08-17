Lancor Holdings bonus shares

Multibagger stock informed Indian bourses about issuance of bonus shares citing, "In pursuance to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 14th July, 2023 has recommended issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company in the proportion of 1:2 i.e. 1 (one) equity share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each for every 2 (two) existing equity share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid up held as on the record date, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing AGM."