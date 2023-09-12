Bonus shares: Power Grid stock in focus as share trades ex-bonus today1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST
Power Grid bonus share record date has been fixed on 12th September 2023
Bonus shares 2023: Power Grid shares will be in focus today as the PSU stock is going to trade ex-bonus today. The board of directors of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has declared issuance of bonus shares in 1:3 ratio, which means one bonus share for every three shares held by company shareholder on Power Grid bonus share record date. The board of directors has fixed 12th September 2023 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares.
