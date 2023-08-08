comScore
Bonus shares 2023: Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Raghav Productivity Enhancers is expected to remain in focus during Tuesday deals. This BSE-listed Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock is going to trade ex-bonus today. Board of directors of this Ashish Kacholia share has declared issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, which means one bonus share will be allotted to every eligible shareholder of the company for owning one share on record date of bonus shares. company has already informed BSE about the declaration in its exchange filing.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers bonus shares 2023

Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Ashish Kacholia-backed company informed Indian stock market bourses about issuance of bonus shares citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in their 2nd meeting held on Tuesday, 27th day of June, 2023 through Video Conferencing which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M. inter alia considered and approved the proposal for issue of bonus equity shares to the members of the Company by capitalization of Securities Premium account in the ratio 1:1 i.e. 1 bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- for every 1 existing equity shares of Rs. 10/- each held by the members on the record date to be fixed hereafter for the purpose subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company in the 14th Annual General Meeting to be held on 25th July, 2023."

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers for April to June 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 5,87,126 company shares, which is 5.12 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

According to the shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers for recently ended June 2023 quarter, Ashish Kacholia owns 2,31,683 company shares, which is 2.02 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

08 Aug 2023
