Bonus shares 2023: Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock trades ex-bonus today1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Bonus shares 2023: Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Ashish Kacholia-backed company has declared issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
Bonus shares 2023: Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Raghav Productivity Enhancers is expected to remain in focus during Tuesday deals. This BSE-listed Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock is going to trade ex-bonus today. Board of directors of this Ashish Kacholia share has declared issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, which means one bonus share will be allotted to every eligible shareholder of the company for owning one share on record date of bonus shares. company has already informed BSE about the declaration in its exchange filing.
