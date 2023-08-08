Raghav Productivity Enhancers bonus shares 2023

Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Ashish Kacholia-backed company informed Indian stock market bourses about issuance of bonus shares citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in their 2nd meeting held on Tuesday, 27th day of June, 2023 through Video Conferencing which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M. inter alia considered and approved the proposal for issue of bonus equity shares to the members of the Company by capitalization of Securities Premium account in the ratio 1:1 i.e. 1 bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- for every 1 existing equity shares of Rs. 10/- each held by the members on the record date to be fixed hereafter for the purpose subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company in the 14th Annual General Meeting to be held on 25th July, 2023."