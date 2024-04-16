Bonus shares 2024: Shares of Integrated Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday (April 16). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of Integrated Industries Ltd has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., issue of 1 bonus equity share having a face value of ₹10 for every 1 fully paid-up equity share having a face value of ₹10 each.

The company has fixed April 16, 2024 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus equity shares.

Shares of Integrated Industries Ltd will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday.

According to Integrated Industries' quarterly results, the net sales rose by 169 per cent to ₹125.77 crore and net profit skyrocketed by 606 per cent to ₹9.19 per cent in third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024 (FY24) compared to Q3 FY23.

What is bonus issue of shares? A bonus issue is an offer of free additional shares to the existing shareholders. Companies issue bonus shares to make their stock more attractive for retail investors, provide an alternative to a cash dividend, and reflect a position of financial health.

Through bonus issues, companies try to encourage more retail investor participation in their stock by lowering the price per share.

After the bonus issue, the company’s outstanding shares are increased but not its market capitalization.

Bonus issues don’t dilute shareholders’ equity because they are issued in a constant ratio that keeps the relative equity of each shareholder the same as before the issue.

A company allocates bonus issues according to shareholder's stake.

The issuance of bonus shares is not taxable, however shareholders have to pay capital gains tax if they sell them for a net gain.

Companies usually fund a bonus issue through profits or existing share reserves.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

