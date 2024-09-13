Bonus shares 2024: Multibagger small cap stock Monarch Networth Capital share price trades ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio today

  • Bonus shares 2024: Multibagger Monarch Networth Capital share price remains in focus on Friday as the shares trade ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio today (12 September, 2024).

Ujjval Jauhari
Published13 Sep 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Trade Now
Bonus shares 2024: Multibagger small cap stock Monarch Networth Capital share price to trade ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio today
Bonus shares 2024: Multibagger small cap stock Monarch Networth Capital share price to trade ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio today(Pixabay)

Bonus shares 2024: Multibagger Monarch Networth Capital shares remain in focus on Friday as the shares trade ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio today (12 September, 2024).

The Monarch Networth Capital in its filing to the exchanges on 2 September 2024 had announced Record Date for Issue of Bonus Equity shares pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities & Exchange Board of India.

 

Also Read | Stocks to watch: Adani Group, IRCTC, Yes Bank, Honasa Consumer, HAL, and more

Friday, September 13, 2024, had been fixed as a record date for the Bonus Issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. one Bonus Share for each existing of Equity Share held in Monarch Networth Capital

As per the release the Monarch Networth Capital had received the shareholders’ approval for the said issue at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on September 13: What to expect in trade today
Also Read | Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight

Monarch Networth Capital share price has risen 16.6% since the date of announcement. Notably the Monarch Networth Capital share price has been rising regularly since July 2024 and is up almost 76% since 12 July 2024.

Monarch Networth Capital in July had recommended a final dividend of 1 per equity share of 10 each of the Company. The record date for determining the entitlement of Members to the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 had been fixed on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Also Read | NTPC, Power Grid share prices: Power demand dips in August, but outlook firm

In July 2024, strategic financing was also announced by Monarch Networth Capital Ltd., an integrated financial services company listed on both stock markets.

One of the Multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced recently is Monarch Networth Capital share price. Monarch Networth Capital share price has risen 110% year to date and 184% over last one year Multibagger returns to the investors .Also over the past 5 years, the Multibagger stock on the NSE has increased phenomenally by roughly 432%, from about 172 to 919 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBonus shares 2024: Multibagger small cap stock Monarch Networth Capital share price trades ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

155.10
10:02 AM | 13 SEP 2024
3.35 (2.21%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

136.80
10:02 AM | 13 SEP 2024
2.05 (1.52%)

Bandhan Bank

201.90
10:02 AM | 13 SEP 2024
4.85 (2.46%)

Tata Power

447.00
10:02 AM | 13 SEP 2024
7.2 (1.64%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Campus Activewear

340.85
10:01 AM | 13 SEP 2024
25.85 (8.21%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,216.65
10:01 AM | 13 SEP 2024
89.25 (7.92%)

IDBI Bank

93.53
10:00 AM | 13 SEP 2024
5.59 (6.36%)

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

758.35
10:00 AM | 13 SEP 2024
36.1 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.000.00
    Chennai
    72,220.000.00
    Delhi
    72,890.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue