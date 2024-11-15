Bonus shares 2024: These multibagger stocks to trade ex-bonus this month

  • Bonus shares 2024: Shakti Pumps has fixed November 25 as the Record Date for the bonus issue, while Raghav Productivity Enhancers has fixed the Record Date for bonus issue as on November 29.

Ankit Gohel
Published15 Nov 2024, 01:53 PM IST
Bonus shares 2024: Shakti Pumps shares have remained muted in the past three months, but the smallcap stock has given multibagger returns of more than 336% year-to-date (YTD).
Bonus shares 2024: Shakti Pumps shares have remained muted in the past three months, but the smallcap stock has given multibagger returns of more than 336% year-to-date (YTD).(Image: Pixabay)

Shakti Pumps (India) and Raghav Productivity Enhancers shares are likely to attract investor attention as both stocks are set to trade ex-bonus this month. These small-cap stocks have delivered multibagger returns to investors, and with the recent announcement of bonus issues by the companies, further interest from investors is expected.

Shakti Pumps Bonus Share Issue

Shakti Pumps, manufacturer and supplier of energy-efficient pumps and motors, had announced on October 7, that its board of directors had approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1. This means, Shakti Pumps India will issue five new shares for every one share held by the shareholder.

The company has fixed November 25 as the Record Date for the bonus issue.

“...we wish to inform that the Company has fixed Monday, November 25, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible for bonus equity shares of the Company,” Shakti Pumps (India) said in a BSE filing on November 11.

Also Read | Multibagger stock declares bonus shares in 5:1 ratio after 300% rally YTD

Shakti Pumps shares have remained muted in the past three months, but the smallcap stock has given multibagger returns of more than 336% year-to-date (YTD).

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Bonus Issue

Raghav Productivity Enhancers has announced the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. This means one bonus equity share of 10 each for every one existing fully paid up equity shares of 10 each.

The company has revised the Record Date and fixed Friday, 29th November, 2024 as the revised Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholder for issue of bonus shares.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price has gained over 33% in one month and more than 62% in the past three months period.

On Thursday, Shakti Pumps shares ended 2.15% higher at 4,482.75 apiece, while Raghav Productivity Enhancers shares closed 1.44% higher at 1,639.40 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 01:53 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBonus shares 2024: These multibagger stocks to trade ex-bonus this month

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.00
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.80
03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)

Tata Motors share price

774.25
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.15 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,507.70
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-364.25 (-7.48%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,740.65
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-392.45 (-5.5%)

Torrent Power share price

1,560.00
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-85.45 (-5.19%)

P I Industries share price

4,244.25
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-204.85 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,291.05
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
104.2 (8.78%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.78
03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.63 (8.48%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,885.55
03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
296.45 (6.46%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.45
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
19.05 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,655.00-1,200.00
    Chennai
    75,661.00-1,200.00
    Delhi
    75,813.00-1,200.00
    Kolkata
    75,665.00-1,200.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.