Bonus shares 2024: These multibagger stocks to trade ex-bonus this month

Shakti Pumps (India) and Raghav Productivity Enhancers shares are likely to attract investor attention as both stocks are set to trade ex-bonus this month. These small-cap stocks have delivered multibagger returns to investors, and with the recent announcement of bonus issues by the companies, further interest from investors is expected.

Shakti Pumps Bonus Share Issue Shakti Pumps, manufacturer and supplier of energy-efficient pumps and motors, had announced on October 7, that its board of directors had approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1. This means, Shakti Pumps India will issue five new shares for every one share held by the shareholder.

The company has fixed November 25 as the Record Date for the bonus issue.

“...we wish to inform that the Company has fixed Monday, November 25, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible for bonus equity shares of the Company,” Shakti Pumps (India) said in a BSE filing on November 11.

Shakti Pumps shares have remained muted in the past three months, but the smallcap stock has given multibagger returns of more than 336% year-to-date (YTD).

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Bonus Issue Raghav Productivity Enhancers has announced the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. This means one bonus equity share of ₹10 each for every one existing fully paid up equity shares of ₹10 each.

The company has revised the Record Date and fixed Friday, 29th November, 2024 as the revised Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholder for issue of bonus shares.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price has gained over 33% in one month and more than 62% in the past three months period.