Bonus shares 2025: Financial products distributor Anand Rathi Wealth announced a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1 along with its financial results.

The 1:1 bonus share issue means that shareholders will receive one additional share for free for every share they own.

"Recommended Issuance of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of reserves, in ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1(one) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each for every 1(one) existing fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date, subject to shareholders approval through postal ballot and any other applicable regulatory and statutory approvals," said the company in an exchange filing post market hours on Monday, January 13.

This is Anand Rathi Wealth's first-ever bonus announcement, shows data on Trendlyne. The company said it would intimate the record date for bonus shares separately.

The bonus equity shares will be issued from the free reserves and/or the securities premium account and/or the capital redemption reserve account of the company available as of December 31, 2024.

The said bonus shares are likely to be credited to the respective demat account of the shareholders on or before March 11, 2025, subject to the completion of the requisite formalities and approvals, the company informed via the filing.

The company also announced an increase in its authorised share capital from ₹25 crore, divided into 5 crore equity shares of ₹5/—each, to ₹50 crore, divided into 10 crore equity shares of ₹5/—each.

Anand Rathi Q3 Results Anand Rathi Wealth posted a 33.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 to ₹77.3 crore. Profit stood at ₹58 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose 29.9 per cent to ₹237 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹182.4 crore in Q3 FY24.

The profit margin also witnessed a slight improvement from 31 per cent in the December 2023 quarter to 31.7 per cent in the December 2024 quarter.

The company's assets under management at the end of December stood at ₹76,402 crore, up 38.8 per cent YoY.

Stock Price Impact Despite the strong earnings announcement and bonus share issue, investors decided to book profits in the stock.

Anand Rathi share price lost nearly 6 per cent in intra-day deals on Tuesday, January 14. The stock slipped as much as 5.75 per cent to the day's low of ₹3,782.45 on the BSE.