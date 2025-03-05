Bonus shares 2025: Anand Rathi Wealth, Vantage Knowledge Academy shares to trade ex-date today

Bonus Shares 2025: NSE-500 listed company Anand Rathi Wealth and educational institution company Vantage Knowledge are all set to issue bonus shares today, March 5.

Anand Rathi Wealth announced on February 21 that its Bonus Allotment Committee has set March 5 as the record date for the 1:1 bonus share issue.

Vantage Knowledge Academy announced the record date for bonus shares on the exchanges after market hours on February 27.

Also Read | Anand Rathi declares record date for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

Anand Rathi Wealth bonus issue details The company had set 1:1 ratio for bonus share issue and had set March 5 as the record date. "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Bonus Allotment Committee has fixed the "Record Date" as Wednesday, 05th March 2025 (T-Day) for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the allotment of Bonus Equity Shares," the company stated in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

Anand Rathi Wealth also said that the deemed allotment date for the issuance of 41,510,317 fully paid-up bonus equity shares, each valued at ₹5, would be Thursday, March 6. These shares will be allotted in a 1:1 ratio, meaning that eligible shareholders will receive one additional fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 for every existing share they hold, at no extra cost.

The company stated that after obtaining shareholder approval for the bonus issue, it also received clearance from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on February 18. The board had initially announced its decision for a 1:1 bonus issue on January 13.

This is the company's first announcement of bonus shares.

Vantage Knowledge Academy bonus issue details Vantage Knowledge Academy announced on the stock exchanges after market hours on February 27 the record date for the issuance of bonus shares.

Advertisement

The company had proposed the allocation of 22,76,50,000 (22.76 crore) equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each as bonus shares, in the ratio of 2 new equity shares for every 1 existing share held.

Vantage Knowledge Academy initiated discussions regarding bonus issues in January. Following shareholder approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting on February 25, 2025, the company announced that it has applied for in-principle approval from BSE Limited and is currently awaiting confirmation.

Also Read | Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after setting record date for 2:1 bonus

Additionally, the company had set Wednesday, 5th March 2025, as the "Record Date" to determine shareholders' eligibility for the issuance of the Bonus Shares.

The allotment of these Bonus Shares will be considered effective as of Thursday, 6th March 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.