Bonus shares 2025: Shares of KPI Green Energy, Ceenik Exports (India) and Garware Technical Fibres are likely to be in focus as these stocks turn ex-bonus on Friday, January 3.

KPI Green Energy recently announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2. This means shareholders will get one bonus equity share for every two fully paid-up equity shares held.

Similarly, gems and jewellery firm Ceenik Exports India will offer one share for every five shares held by shareholders. Garware Technical declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 4:1. This means shareholders will get four shares for every share they hold.

The record date for the issuance of bonus shares of these companies is Friday, January 3.

Bonus shares are additional shares that a company issues to its existing shareholders free of cost. These shares are distributed in a predetermined ratio, such as 1:1, 1:2, or 2:3, where the numbers represent the proportion of new shares to existing shares held. Bonus shares are issued by capitalising the company's reserves or surplus, such as retained earnings or securities premiums.

The stocks traded mixed on the BSE on Friday, January 3.



Ceenik Exports share price opened at ₹1,226.40 against its previous close of ₹1,168 and hit its 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹1,226.40 on the BSE.

However, Garware Technical Fibres share price opened at ₹962.95 against its previous close of ₹929.15 and fell over 4 per cent to the level of ₹891.

Shares of KPI Green also fell in trade. They opened at ₹583.60 against its previous close of ₹572.40 and dropped over 2 per cent to the level of ₹558.60 on the BSE on Friday.

